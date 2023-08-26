AAR Jain Model Sr Sec School, Derabassi

An enlightenment programme was organised in the school on the birthday of Maha Sadhavi Om Prabha Ji Maharaj. Followers of the Jain Sabha were present. The programme started with flag hoisting by Sudha Jain, wife of Rajesh Jain, Manager, SS Jain Sabha. ‘Upparivartni’ title was given to Om Prabha Ji Maharaj. LDC Public School, AAR Jain Model Sr Sec School, Lord Mahavir Jain Model Sr Sec School and SS Jain School became the part of their enlightenment programme. On the occasion, students performed a cultural programme with great enthusiasm. The programme ended with the blessings of Guru Maharaj Ji.