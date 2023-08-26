AAR Jain Model Sr Sec School, Derabassi

An enlightenment programme was organised in the school on the birthday of Maha Sadhavi Om Prabha Ji Maharaj. Followers of the Jain Sabha were present. The programme started with flag hoisting by Sudha Jain, wife of Rajesh Jain, Manager, SS Jain Sabha. ‘Upparivartni’ title was given to Om Prabha Ji Maharaj. LDC Public School, AAR Jain Model Sr Sec School, Lord Mahavir Jain Model Sr Sec School and SS Jain School became the part of their enlightenment programme. On the occasion, students performed a cultural programme with great enthusiasm. The programme ended with the blessings of Guru Maharaj Ji.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 team at ISRO; says moon's landing point to be called 'Shiv Shakti' Point
August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi
8 die as train's coach catches fire in Madurai; authorities blame 'illegal cylinder' for blaze
All 6 victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh; there were 55 passe...
Chandrayaan's focus now on collecting data, analysis later: Research lab
Pragyan traverses 8 metres on moon
May recommend President's rule: Governor to Mann
Warns of criminal action if his letters not answered
No bylaws applicable in Anni where 8 buildings fell
Town area reverted to village to escape building curbs