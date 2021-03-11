Aaradhya brings laurels

Sahodaya inter-school Hindi poetry recitation competition was organised at Lala Jagat Narain DAV Model School, Jalandhar. Aaradhya Singh from Class IV of Emm Aar International School, Hoshiarpur Road, Adampur, was shortlisted for the competition. She showcased her skills and received an appreciation certificate. On this occasion, Director Dr Simmi Tandon praised the child for her outstanding performance.
Shashwat, Achyut shine
Shashwat Sharma and Achyut Krishna, students of Him Academy Public School, Vikas Nagar, performed brilliantly at state-level exam of Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM). Shashwat Sharma participated at the national level and was felicitated by the Governor of Himachal Pradesh with a cash prize of Rs 5,000, along with a certificate and a memento. Achyut Krishna bagged second prize at the state level and was also rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 3,000 and a certificate. Exam coordinator Navita Sharma was awarded an appreciation certificate and memento. The management of the school congratulated the meritorious students and their proud parents.
