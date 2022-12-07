Aarav wins bronze in roller skating competition

Aarav Saini of DC Montessori Senior Secondary Smart School, Manimajra, Chandigarh, won bronze medal in the Chandigarh Inter-School Roller Skating Competition. Principal Renu Verma congratulated the student on his success and wished him good luck in his life.
