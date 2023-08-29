Abhijeet wins inter-school dance competition

Abhijeet Kumar Gautam, student of Class IX of The Tribune School, Chandigarh, was adjudged the best performer in the solo category of the Inter-School Dance competition organised by Mount Carmel School, Sector 47, Chandigarh. The competition was based on the theme ‘Twirls of Freedom’, in which various schools from the Tricity showcased their talent and Abhijeet managed to grab the first position.
