Abhinav bags bronze at fencing meet

Abhinav, a student of Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind, bagged the bronze medal at the National Fencing Championship. The championship was organised at Nashik, Maharashtra, from August 5 to 7. He won the bronze medal in the District Fencing Championship and silver in the state championship. He was honoured at the school by Principal Ravinder Kumar for his remarkable performance. The Principal said that sports improve a child’s strategic thinking and academic discipline. School Administrator VP Sharma and Head Coordinator Surender Kumar said sports improve the personality of people.
