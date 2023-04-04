Abhiraj excels in SOF exams

Abhiraj Jain of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh,has been awarded the SOF Academic Excellence Scholarship for 2022-23. He was presented with a trophy, a cash award of Rs 5,000 and a citation for his outstanding performance in various Olympiad exams. The scholarship was awarded to Abhiraj Jain for exhibiting all-around excellence in various exams and scoring the highest cumulative marks. He cleared the SOF level1 - IEO (English olympiad), SOF level1 - IMO (math olympiad), SOF level 1 - NSO (science olympiad), SOF level 2 - IEO (English olympiad), SOF level 2 - IMO (math olympiad), ISSO (social science) and SOF level 2 - NSO (science olympiad). The scholarship is given to students who demonstrate exceptional talent and knowledge in various fields. It recognises and rewards outstanding academic achievements and encourages students to strive for excellence in their studies. Senior Principal Vineeta Arora and Vice-Principal Suparna Bansal congratulated him and his parents for his achievement and wished him good luck for future events.