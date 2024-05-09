AC National Public School, Zirakpur

The school got 100 per cent result in Class XII PSEB examination 2023-24, In the commerce stream, Narinder Singh, Harjass Kaur and Enaya Khan stood first, second and third by getting 95%, 92.8% and 84.8% marks, respectively. In the science stream, Rupali Mangla, Shehnaz and Shyamli Gaur stood first, second and third by getting 93.8%, 88% and 86.4% marks, respectively. In the arts stream, Prabhnoor Singh, Priyal, Gauri and Khushdeep Kaur stood first, second and third by getting 92%, 91.2% and 86% marks, respectively. All staff members and management extended their heartiest congratulation to the students and their families for their achievement.

