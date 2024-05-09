AC National Public School, Zirakpur

The school got 100 per cent result in Class XII PSEB examination 2023-24, In the commerce stream, Narinder Singh, Harjass Kaur and Enaya Khan stood first, second and third by getting 95%, 92.8% and 84.8% marks, respectively. In the science stream, Rupali Mangla, Shehnaz and Shyamli Gaur stood first, second and third by getting 93.8%, 88% and 86.4% marks, respectively. In the arts stream, Prabhnoor Singh, Priyal, Gauri and Khushdeep Kaur stood first, second and third by getting 92%, 91.2% and 86% marks, respectively. All staff members and management extended their heartiest congratulation to the students and their families for their achievement.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sam Pitroda again, raises storm with ‘racist’ remarks, quits Congress post
Party distances itself from comments | Insult to countrymen:...
2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia
MTech student was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia du...
Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa
Brar is a resident of Kotkapura in Punjab
Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it
Earlier, Panesar had expressed prime ministerial aspirations...