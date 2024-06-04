AC National Public Sr Sec School, Zirakpur

A teacher training session was held at the school to effectively implement “Teaching methodologies and strategies”. The session was organised by the Triniti Group and was conducted by Anju Mehta, a former Principal, education and leadership trainer. The session was attended by 70 teachers. Sohrab Khandelwal, an actor, writer and filmmaker, also shared his views. School Principal Nandini Sood appreciated the efforts of Anju Mehta, key resources person of the session.
