Academic elitism, a dangerous trend in schools

Devrath Raj Rana

Another form of reservation exists in India in the academic realm of schools, where students with exceptional academic records often receive preferential treatment.

This form of academic elitism not only affects the dynamics within the school but also suppresses the potential of many talented students who may not excel academically but possess other valuable skills.

In many Indian schools, students who achieve high percentages are often selected for prestigious roles in school events, such as anchoring speeches, leading student councils, or representing the school in external forums.

This selection process is frequently based solely on the academic performance, overlooking other crucial attributes like leadership skills, creativity, and experience in extracurricular activities.

Consequently, students who may have exceptional public speaking abilities, organisational skills, or other talents are sidelined simply because their academic scores do not match those of the top performers.

This practice creates an environment where academic toppers dominate, not because they are the most suited for the roles but because of a system that equates high grades with overall competence. It perpetuates a narrow definition of excellence, disregarding the diverse talents that students bring to the table. As a result, many students with immense potential are relegated to less significant roles, stifling their growth and diminishing their motivation.

The students who are average academically often possess soft skills that are critical for success in real-world scenarios. However, their contributions are undervalued, and they are frequently assigned menial tasks or roles that do not challenge them or allow them to showcase their capabilities.

This exclusion not only affects the students’ self-esteem but also limits their development.

Schools, which should be nurturing all-round development, end up fostering a culture of inequality and bias.

This bias is particularly evident in the selection processes for student councils and other leadership roles, where academic toppers are preferred over more deserving candidates. The result is a leadership that lacks diversity in thought and skill, ultimately affecting the overall dynamism and effectiveness of school activities.

There is a dangerous and highly demotivating tendency to favour academic toppers for key positions, disregarding the merit of other candidates.

This not only undermines the principles of fairness and equality but also sets a poor example for students. This hypocrisy erodes trust in the educational system and perpetuates a cycle of corruption that can extend beyond the school environment.

To address this issue, schools need to adopt a more holistic approach to student evaluation and selection.

Academic performance should be one of many criteria considered, alongside skills, experience, and personal attributes. Additionally, transparency and fairness in selection processes should be ensured.

The writer is a student of Class XII, Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Sidhpur