 Accepting the way you look : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Accepting the way you look

Accepting the way you look


Many readers of this article are going to be teenagers who often stand in front of the mirror pondering about their looks, scroll Instagram watching the so called ‘thrilling lifestyle’ of their friends and watching their stories with them enjoying with their circle of friends, while ruing the fact that they have to miss out on all the fun because of parents’ restriction or lack of “fun-loving” friends.

If you are one of them then my dear friends, I advise you to free yourself from these tangles as I am very sure this adversely effects your mental health.

Teenagers are the future of any country. This phase is an unforgettable part of one’s life. One comes across many changes like mental and physical ones and especially emotional upheaval.

It is the most troubling part of this phase, even I am tired of myself being all moody and aggressive.

The only thing that affects teenagers the most during this phase are their looks. It is the way you look that often makes you feel ashamed, but there is nothing as such to be ashamed about. It is just that the unrealistic beauty standards of society affect us. Teenagers suffering from complex sbout their looks often feel left out and this particular feeling casts its dark shadow on the golden period of one’s life where most of the life-changing decisions are made.

It is difficult to pay attention to your studies and as a consequence poor academic performance mars one’s chances in life.

On top of it are the high expectations of parents that make the matters worse for teens. I understand how one feels when one is not able to meet their expectations get scolded.

But all this can really be changed only if one starts accepting the way one looks and be actually proud of one’s looks because that is the best gift that God gave us all.

It makes me realise that I am very close to God, the only divine gift that I can see all the time and feel the presence of the Almighty.

It is when you start realising that you look beautiful the way you are and that the true beauty lies within your heart and your actions that everything will start falling in place and life would be back normal.

I believe that each one of us is capable of facing any difficulty and meet any expectations, but that’s only possible when we start accepting ourselves and just focus on a goal.

I know many of you may be thinking at this moment that it’s pretty easy to speak than to really implement it. Yes! It surely is difficult to adapt to a change, but it’s certainly not impossible.

Idhika Gupta, Class X, Sacred Heart Senior Sec School, Sidhpur, Dharamsala

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Instagram


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

28-year-old man from Ludhiana shot dead in Canada

2
Punjab

Tribune Exclusive: Ravneet Bittu to 'act as a bridge between Punjab and New Delhi'

3
India

New faces in Modi Cabinet: Bittu, Nadda, Khattar, Jayant and Sehrawat

4
India

Modi sworn in as PM for 3rd consecutive term; 71 ministers take oath, 5 allies get one Cabinet berth each

5
India

Here is a list of likely ministers in new Modi government

6
Himachal

Kangana slap row: 3-member SIT formed; farmer outfits take out march in Punjab’s Mohali in support of CISF woman constable

7
J & K

9 killed, 33 injured as bus carrying pilgrims falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi after terrorists open fire

8
India

Hardeep Nijjar’s killing: Canada’s intelligence chief made unannounced visits to India twice this year

9
Punjab

SIT formed in Kangana Ranaut slap case

10
Punjab

AAP MLA from Amritsar Central Dr Ajay Gupta speaks against working style of party

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Search operation under way in J-K’s Reasi after terror attack

Combing operation launched to track down terrorists following attack on bus in J-K; NIA team arrives, to coordinate with local police

L-G announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia each for families of vict...

PM Modi assumes office; signs first file about release of PM Kisan Nidhi funds

PM Modi assumes office; signs first file about release of PM Kisan Nidhi funds

Says his government is fully committed to 'kisan kalyan'

Sensex breaches 77,000-mark for first time; Nifty hits new record high level in early trade

Sensex breaches 77,000-mark for first time; Nifty hits new record high level in early trade

Optimism in the markets is due to various factors

4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada

4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada

Yuvraj Goyal was found dead by the police when they were res...

Number of women ministers in Modi government comes down from 10 to 7

Number of women ministers in Modi government comes down from 10 to 7

Among the 7 ministers sworn in on Sunday are Nirmala Sithara...


Cities

View All

3 years on, Amritsar civic body yet to address choked sewer lines issue in city west

3 years on, Amritsar civic body yet to address choked sewer lines issue in city west

Three bank officials booked for ‘wrongful’ Rs 4 lakh transaction

Cabinet Minister ETO asks AAP workers to bring shortcomings to his notice

MC using mist cannons to protect green cover in Amritsar

Lying closed since 2015, Gol Bagh public swimming pool yet to make a splash

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

JEE-Advanced: Vedant tops tricity with AIR 14

JEE-Advanced: Vedant tops Chandigarh tricity with AIR 14

Chandigarh decision on power tariff arbitrary: Manish Tewari

Chandigarh BJP celebrates PM’s swearing-in

Mohali murder: Post-mortem reveals eight fatal injuries

SIT formed in Kangana Ranaut slap case

Supreme Court extends deadline given to AAP to vacate Rouse Avenue office

Supreme Court extends deadline given to AAP to vacate Rouse Avenue office

Delhi’s AAP government accuses Haryana’s BJP government of negative politics, stopping its water supply

Delhi Police adds fresh section against Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal assault case

East Delhi MP-elect Harsh Malhotra sworn in as MoS

Water crisis: Atishi shoots off letter to Haryana CM Saini

Blocked sewers add to civic woes

Blocked sewers add to civic woes

Minor girl raped for three months

Mahan Kosh published by Punjab Language Department remains unavailable for months

Jalandhar Planning Board for probe into Rs 10 cr embezzlement

Ignored by Punjab Govt, flood-hit Doaba voted against AAP

4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada

4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada

Despite MC’s sterilisation project, no let-up in dog-bite cases in city

Bihar man’s murder case cracked with arrest of two

Double murder rocks city

City’s Keshav Dharni bags AIR 365 in JEE (Advanced)

Paddy sowing to start tomorrow, biggest till date in terms of area

Paddy sowing to start tomorrow, biggest till date in terms of area

Fatehgarh Sahib boy selected for Asian championship

Man held with stolen truck

Body found

Patiala: iQuest student tops NEET