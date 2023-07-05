Acharya Atma Ram Jain Model Senior Secondary School, Derabassi

The school celebrated its foundation day. The foundation stone of the school was laid on July 3, 1994, by Prakash Devi Jain with the inspiration of Rashtra Saint Uttar Bhartiya Parvartak Bhandari Padam Chand Ji Maharaj. On the occasion, the management committee congratulated the principal of the school Dr Rohne Mirchndani, school members and the students and motivated them to work hard to take the school to greater heights.
