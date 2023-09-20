Acharya Dakshta Varg held at Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, K'shetra

Acharya Dakshta Varg was organised in Yog Sadan of the school. The programme embarked on with the warming up and yoga exercises under the guidance of Dinesh and Neelam. It was followed by lighting of lamp by Principal Narayan. A poem, ‘Bharat Maa ka maan badhane, badhte maa ke mastane’ was recited by Rajat. In Baudhic session senior teacher Dr Santosh Devangan discussed in detail about the various aspects of academic intelligence. Teachers learnt different commands of samta and played different games. Then Deepak Parmar familiarised everyoneS with the smart tools for teaching and learning like NCERT /CBSE resources, Examin 8, Prep AI, Chat GPT. In the academic session, teachers were divided into groups to discuss about ‘how effective teaching can bring academic excellence?’

