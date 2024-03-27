Achievement Day celebrated at St Soldier’s School, Sector 16, Panchkula

The Kindergarten wing of the school organised ‘Achievement Day’for the students of Nursery and LKG classes. The event was graced by parents, who were eager to witness their children’s accomplishments. The atmosphere was electric with an air of festivity, where the young performers took centre-stage and showcased their talent. They displayed their confidence and skills through delightful acts, songs, and roleplays. Nursery students’ self-introduction on stage, enthralling roleplay and an amusing yet meaningful nukkad natak by students of LKG were the highlights of the event.
