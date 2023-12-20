Achiever: Chandigarh’s Suhani Sharma excels at state science exhibition

Suhani Sharma of Class XI-C of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, won the first prize at the Rajya Stariya Bal Vaigyanik Pradarshini 2023 for her exhibit 'Eco-Logs: Transforming Cremations with Sustainable Innovations' under sub-theme 'LiFE -Lifestyle for Environment'. The state-level exhibition was organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training, Chandigarh.
The exhibit “eco-logs” presented an innovative solution for sustainable waste management. Blending cow dung and coconut shell waste offers an alternative renewable energy source to traditional wood in cremations. Through research, experimentation and lab testing, the exhibit leveraged raw materials' organic properties, enhanced calorific value, and created sturdy, eco-friendly logs with a dual purpose of waste repurposing and saving trees while maintaining cultural sensitivity.
Taking an enterprising leap, Suhani and the school students also raised funds to set up a model at the Mohali Gaushala, where Ecologs are manufactured and supplied to the nearby crematorium.
Mr Surinder Dahiya, Director, SCERT, said, “The state exhibition was a precursor to the Rashtriya Bal Vaigyanik Pradarshini, 2024, to be held sometime next year, with the theme 'Science and Technology for the Society”. Students participated in two categories — elementary for classes VI to VIII and secondary for classes IX to XII under five sub-themes.
In the first stage, 570 exhibits were received from 129 schools scrutinised from October 17 to 20. As many as 114 models from 65 schools were shortlisted for the final state exhibition. Certificates and cash prizes of Rs 5,100, Rs 3,100, and Rs 2,100 were awarded to the first, second, and third prize winners, respectively.
