Achievers’ Day at Navyug Senior Secondary School, Kurukshetra

The school focuses on recognising, fostering and appreciating the talent of every child. The institution takes pride in providing its students with infinite opportunities that allow them to bloom into confident and responsible individuals. This is achieved through numerous avenues that boost their knowledge, enhance their skill and develop their personality. Students of the school were honoured for their achievements in 2022-23. The Achievers’ Day ceremony felicitated students in the academic domains as well as for co-curricular activities. The chief guest was Dalip Kumar, Professor, Law Department, KUK, and former Director of the department, KUK, who with his visionary outlook has been championing the cause of education throughout his career. He felicitated the achievers with awards along with certificates and motivated them with his words of wisdom. Director BD Gaba congratulated the achievers of the session and motivated the students that they have to take the institution to a greater height with a sincere and dedicated approach. The melodious rendition by the school choir and a dance performance on ‘Ganesh vandana’ by students added a vibrant hue to the ceremony. It was indeed a moment of great pride for the parents of the achievers who were recognised for their promising leadership and extraordinary contribution to the school. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks rendered by officiating Principal Dr Devender Arora. School Principal Vikas Gaba, Vice-Principal Ridhima and Headmistress Preeti Mishra were present along with other members of staff.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra