Achievers' Hub Sr Sec School, Dari

Achievers' Hub Senior Secondary School, Dari, organised their Annual Result Declaration Day for students of classes I to IX. Director Krishna Awasthi, the Principal and all teachers were overwhelmed to witness smiles on the parents' faces. Receiving the result in front of the parents made the students confident courageous, determined motivated and inspired . High achievers were honoured and the Principal Jyotsana Dhiman delivered a motivating speech where she congratulated the students and advised them to work hard.