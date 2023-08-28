Achievers: Nayansa wins inter-school dance competition

Nayansa Singh, student of St Mary’s School, Chandigarh, won the Inter-School Dance Competition. Nayansa Singh showcased exceptional talent, creativity, and dedication, captivating the audience with her mesmerising performance. The competition, held at Mount Carmel School, Sector 47, Chandigarh, witnessed fierce competition from talented participants across Chandigarh. Nayansa stood out with her impeccable technique, seamless choreography and captivating stage presence. Chairman Rev Fr Aju Abraham and Principal Dr Martin Das Rao extended heartfelt congratulations to the winner for her remarkable accomplishment. Her success is a reflection of her talent, determination, and the guidance provided by their dance instructor Swati Bohit.