Adapting to a new course

“Our aspirations haven't changed but Covid has made us redefine how we get there"

The threats being faced by the children varies from climate change, crises of poverty, migration, malnutrition, inadequate education and social protection. The COVID 19 pandemic has exacerbated many of these threats, jeopardised child welfare gains and caused a global economic crises. Yet recovery and adaptation to COVID can be used to build a better world for children and future generations.

Luckily, children were less affected clinically by Covid than adults. Nevertheless, children are impacted by the pandemic's indirect effects. Therefore, role of children as flagbearers of the dreams and the aspirations of post Covid world becomes very important.

The quest of for technological evolution will continue in a post-Covid world, the methodology to view a challenge may differ but the humanity should come together to preserve this beautiful world. Children should definitely excel in their respective areas of interest to make the world not only competitive but comfortable and should not forget their responsibility as humans. If children can assimilate this message than automatically their efforts in the present and future will, willy-nilly, result into eco sustaining ventures and eco-friendly initiative.

The three Ps-People, Planet and Profit are gaining wide acceptance even in business community. Planetary problems require planetary solutions. No one suffers more from a change in a climate than a child. They are more vulnerable to the change in the air they breathe or the water they drink. It was evident that during lockdown, the air was clearer as compared to the normal days. So, small changes in our lifestyle can yield bigger benefits. Children play a pivotal role here, by keeping our surroundings clean and green, we can reverse its harmful effects.

This means to develop strong decision making skills so that they may make informed choices for the betterment of their academics progress, personal lives and society when children are taught to value themselves and trust their choices, they develop a strong sense of agency.

Our quest to evolve and embrace new advancements in life has proved to be a double -edged sword. While the current generation may be reaping the benefits of modernisation, the current generation is also preparing to welcome posterity in a toxic and unsafe world. This message needs to be assimilated by all children. They should definitely excel in their respective areas of interest to make the world not only competitive but comfortable and shouldn't forget their responsibility as humans.

Preeti Ojha, Class X, Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36-D, Chandigarh