Adarsh Public School, Sector 20, Chandigarh

Teachers and mothers of the pre- primary classes celebrated Mother’s Day with a lot of enthusiasm. A special programme was held to mark the day in which fun activities, such as balloon bursting, musical chairs, hula-hoop etc, were organised for the mothers. A cake-cutting ceremony was also held and winners of the fun games were felicitated by Principal S Thakur. The event ended with light refreshment offered to guests.
