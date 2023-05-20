Adarsh Public (Smart) School (APS-20), Chandigarh

Tiny tots of Pre-Primary, teachers and mothers at the school celebrated Mother's Day on the school premises. A special programme was organised for mothers. The mothers participated in many games. The tiny tots danced for their mothers. Solo performances were also given by the mothers. A speech was given by the Principal to honour the mothers. Prizes were given away to the winners. "Lucky Mother-2023 was won by Suman, mother of Sukhan of Class Senior KG. A cake cutting ceremony was also held .The event concluded with light refreshment.