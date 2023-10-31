Adarsh Public Smart School, Chandigarh

Pre-Dasehra celebrations were held by students and teachers of the school on its premises. Principal S Thakur told the students about the significance of the festival and how it is celebrated in the country and also made them understand this festival signifies the victory of good over evil. Students of Class I and II presented a musical drama on Ramayana. Students of the senior wing performed ‘Dandia Raas’. Ravan’s effigy was burnt at the end of the programme.
