Adarsh Public Smart School, Sec 20-B, Chandigarh

A mock fire safety drill was organised in the school. A demonstration was given by the Fire Department, Industrial Area, Phase 1, Chandigarh. A lecture was delivered by Inspector Devinder Singh under the guidance of Fire Officer Jagdeep Singh on fire safety. The motive behind the activity was to teach children and staff how to use fire extinguishers for their safety in case of fire incidents.
