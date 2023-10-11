Adarsh Public Smart School, Sec 20 B, Chandigarh

A mock drill on fire safety and awareness session were organised in the school. An official of the Fire Department, Chandigarh, Devender Singh, guided the students and teachers regarding safety measures to be followed in times of fire during emergency and natural disaster like earthquake, floods, etc.
