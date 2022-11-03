Food and salad dressing competition was held at Adarsh Public Smart School, Sector 20-B, Chandigarh. Each student of Classes VI, VII, VIII thoroughly enjoyed making delicious and healthy fruit chat, bhel puri, salad dressing and sandwiches. They also learnt chopping, mixing and squeezing. The best dishes were appreciated and awarded by the school Principal S Thakur. The winners were Daksh, Tanjil, Prachi and Ishika.