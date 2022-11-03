Food and salad dressing competition was held at Adarsh Public Smart School, Sector 20-B, Chandigarh. Each student of Classes VI, VII, VIII thoroughly enjoyed making delicious and healthy fruit chat, bhel puri, salad dressing and sandwiches. They also learnt chopping, mixing and squeezing. The best dishes were appreciated and awarded by the school Principal S Thakur. The winners were Daksh, Tanjil, Prachi and Ishika.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Voting on December 1, 5; counting on December 8
EC briefing on poll schedule begins with condolence for Morb...
Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward for information on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman's murder
38-year-old Rajwinder Singh was born in Buttar Kalan in Moga...
All eyes on Bhajan Lal's grandson as polling is on for Adampur bypoll in Haryana
Voting begins at 7am
Supreme Court affirms death penalty for LeT terrorist Mohammad Arif in 2000 Red Fort attack case
Rejects his review petition