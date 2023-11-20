Adarsh Public Smart School, Sector 20 B, Chandigarh

The school conducted a rangoli competition for senior classes on the eve of Diwali. Students made theme-based rangoli by using different colours. The school also conducted pot, diya and candle decoration competitions for junior classes. A rally was organised by students and teachers to convey the message of victory over evil. Principal S Thakur told the students about the significance of the rangoli and Diwali.
