Adventure camp organised at Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The school organised a one-day adventure camp for the students of Class III to V. The camp was organised under the supervision of teachers and trained professional instructors. The camp included fun-filled activities like zip line, hop scotch, mine field, commando crawl, commando net, hamster wheel, sport climbing, tug-of-war, Burma bridge, hippity hop, body zorb, magical maze, etc. Principal Dr Praveena John Singh opined that such camps are very important for the students as they provide an opportunity for them to break out of their comfort zone, learn invaluable life skills and build resilience in the face of challenges. Founders and Directors Dr Charles J Samuel and Dr Annie Charles added that adventure offers a unique blend of physical, mental and emotional benefits.