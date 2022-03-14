Ground Reality

After Uganda, India saw longest Covid-induced school closures, says govt citing UNESCO report

After Uganda, India saw longest Covid-induced school closures, says govt citing UNESCO report

IStock

PTI

New Delhi, March 14

After Uganda, India saw the longest school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Minister of State for Education Annpurna Devi said in Lok Sabha on Monday citing a UNESCO report.

The pandemic has severely affected the education system not only in India but also in other countries due to the closure of schools, she said in a written reply to a question.

"As per the UNESCO report, India is the second country after Uganda where offline schools were shut for the longest period of time. However, the report does not mention the methodology used in the study and the source of this data is stated to be a study by a non-governmental organisation," Devi said.

Schools were closed across the world as a precautionary measure to protect students from COVID-19.

"Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on September 2020 had stated that states and UT governments may take a decision in respect of re-opening of schools in a graded manner and the decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school or institution management based on their assessment of the situation.

Devi also said that wherever digital facilities (mobile device or DTH television) are not available, the Ministry of Education has taken many initiatives like community radio stations and a podcast called Shiksha Vani of CBSE and supplying textbooks and worksheets to students' residences, among other things.

"Innovation funds under Samagra Shiksha have been used to set up mobile schools, virtual studios, virtual classrooms in schools, Continuous Learning Plan (CLP), (provide) pre-loaded tablets etc., in various states and UTs in remote or rural areas where online classes are difficult.

"The Union Budget 2022-23 has given a major push to education with a total allocation of Rs 1,04,278 crore, which is an increase of nearly 12 per cent over the previous year," she said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

2
Nation

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

3
Trending

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election to AAP, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?

4
Punjab Election

Ignored plaints against Capt Amarinder Singh for long: Sonia Gandhi

5
Punjab Election

Ditching AAP at 11th hour cost Ashu Banger dear

6
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar hits out at party leader for calling Charanjit Channi an asset, calls him a liability

7
Punjab

Will miss this House, have a huge responsibility now: Bhagwant Mann after resigning as Sangrur MP

8
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu behind defeat: Ex-minister Balbir Sidhu

9
Punjab

A Venu Prasad assumes charge as ACS to Punjab CM

10
Nation

Ready to make any sacrifice, says Sonia Gandhi as CWC reaffirms faith in her leadership

Don't Miss

View All
Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’
World

Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’

‘Kill me now’: She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry
World

'Kill me now': She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat
World

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?
Trending

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election to AAP, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?

Five men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple
Nation

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap
World

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers
Amritsar

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers

Dharmendra reunites with darling Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous
Trending

Dharmendra reunites with 'darling' Tanuja, the duo says to hell with those who are jealous

Top Stories

Covid vaccination for children in 12-15 age group to begin this week

Covid vaccination for 12-14-year-olds, booster for all 60-plus from March 16

Biological E’s Corbevax will be administered to them

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap

The injured have been admitted to local hospital

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot dead in Jalandhar’s Nakodar

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot dead in Jalandhar's Nakodar

England-based Sandeep was shot in the head by four armed ass...

SKM meets to review progress on promises made by Centre to farmers

SKM split wide open, two factions hold separate meetings to decide course of farmers’ movement

Call for nationwide protest on March 21 against non-fulfilme...

Senior advocate Amol Rattan Singh Sidhu tipped to be new Punjab Advocate-General

Senior advocate Amol Rattan Singh Sidhu tipped to be new Punjab Advocate-General

Sidhu has been the president of Punjab and Haryana High Cour...

Cities

View All

AAP roadshow: Cops remain on toes in Amritsar

AAP roadshow: Cops remain on toes in Amritsar

13 councillors join AAP in Amritsar, more in line

State-run buses pressed into service to ferry people in Amritsar

Young Punjabis losing love for land, feel scholars, thinkers

Acid attack in Amritsar: Woman lawyer escapes unhurt

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

PGI to have 150-bed critical care block

Mohali: Nayagaon man held for killing stray dog after video goes viral

Ex-cop's son among 7 arrested outside Chandigarh clubs

Swachh Survekshan: Now, Chandigarh civic body engages volunteers to improve on 'public feedback'

Krrish wins Asian Junior Boxing gold

Unattended bag in Delhi-bound train triggers panic, no explosives found

Unattended bag in Delhi-bound train triggers panic, no explosives found

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

Supreme Court gives one-time age relaxation for DJSE and DHJSE

2020 Delhi riots: Court grants bail to Ishrat Jahan in larger conspiracy case

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma held in February for hitting DCP's car

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot dead in Jalandhar’s Nakodar

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot dead in Jalandhar's Nakodar

This victory was purely the result of the work I've done for people in last 5 yrs: Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary

CM’s swearing-in: ACS reviews all arrangements

... & Punjab readies itself to witness the function

Hindu groups protest cow slaughter incident in Tanda

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

4 smugglers held with 2.5-kg heroin

Six test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Remove encroachments by vendors at Dugri market, say booth owners

Take action on allegations of encroachment on park by LIT Chairman: NGT to DC, MC

Open house: What should be done to ensure 100 per cent vax coverage

Poll code lifted, owners rush to get weapons back

Poll code lifted in Punjab, owners rush to get weapons back

Farmer unions protest over demands

NGT order continues to be flouted in Bahadurgarh

Alumni meet at Mohindra College, Patiala