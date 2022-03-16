In The News

Age criteria for Class I KV admission: Last date for applying extended by three weeks, HC told

Age criteria for Class I KV admission: Last date for applying extended by three weeks, HC told

Representational image Istock

PTI

New Delhi, March 16

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday deferred passing an interim order on petitions against the minimum age criteria of six years for admission to Class I in Kendriya Vidyalayas in the upcoming academic year after it was informed that the last date for online registrations would be extended by three weeks.

Justice Rekha Palli took on record the stand of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) that the last date of March 21 for applying would be extended till April 11.

"We are prepared to extend the last date by three weeks", said lawyer S. Rajappa, appearing for KVS.

In view of the extension, the court granted 10 days to the Central government and KVS to file their counter affidavit and listed the matter for further consideration on April 5.

Justice Palli observed that "prima facie there was something" in the petitions and that the authorities can't bring a change at "the last minute".

The court said that it was not going to interfere with the National Education Policy (NEP) but the manner in which it was to be followed "has to be sorted out".

Central government counsel Apoorv Kurup said that it would be better if the court finally decided the issue before it instead of passing an interim order.

Lawyer Ashok Agarwal, appearing for one of the petitioners, said that certain other central government schools mandate five years, and not six years, as the minimum age for admission to Class I.

Earlier this week, the court had said that there cannot be two sets of schools -– one mandating six years as the minimum age for applying for Class I and others requiring five years — in the city for the same education.

It had permitted the respondent counsel to file on record relevant documents on the issue and said that a reasoned order would be passed on the issue of granting interim relief to the petitioners.

The Centre's lawyer had defended the new age eligibility for Class Iadmission at KV, saying that it was in terms of the NEP which was “made to overcome this disparity” and that it has written to the State authorities to adopt the same.

Delhi government counsel had told the court that the age criteria for admission to Class Iin its schools was still five years and it has “nothing to do” with KVs.

“In Delhi, you can't have two kinds of schools giving the same education. We can't have this type of disparity in NCT. You (Centre) have to work (it) out and apply your mind,” the court had said The court had stated that just because the Delhi government has not adopted the NEP, “why should parents and children suffer”.

KVS had earlier told the court that the age criteria were updated in strict compliance with the 2020 National Education Policy which was issued by the Centre on July 9, 2020.

In her petition, a five-year-old girl has claimed that the change in age criteria, which was earlier five years, is in violation of the right to education guaranteed to the petitioner under Articles 14, 21, and 21-A of the Constitution as well as under the provisions of Delhi School Education Act, 1973 and Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

The petitioner, a UKG student who was represented by Agarwal, claimed has that KVS suddenly changed the admission criteria for Class Ito six years by uploading the guidelines for admission to Kendriya Vidyalayas on its portal just four days before the admission process started last month.

The petition has stated that change is arbitrary, discriminatory, unjust, unreasonable, and without the authority of law and that it did not give sufficient time to the parents to make alternate arrangements.

“The change to six-plus years is an invention of the respondent KVS without any mandate from the NEP 2020 (the National Education Policy 2020) and that too at the disadvantage of children like the petitioner,” said the petition filed through the father of the girl.

It has added that most of the reputed private schools have closed their admission and as compared to students of other schools, children in KV would lose one year for no fault of their own.

"No comments were invited from affected parties, nor any public discussion held. Therefore, it is respectfully submitted that impugned guidelines suffer from unreasonableness and hit by Article 14 of Constitution of India," said the petition which seeks a direction to the authorities to reframe the admission criteria in accordance with the law.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

'New Covid variant emerging', experts advise caution

2
Punjab Election

Bhagwant Mann sworn in as Punjab CM

3
Punjab assembly poll debacle

Sonia cracks whip, asks PCC chiefs of Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa to resign

4
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

5
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann becomes the reason behind father-son reunion

6
Nation

Assembly election debacle: Sonia Gandhi fires Navjot Sidhu, 4 other state Congress chiefs

7
Punjab

All in place for Bhagwant Mann's oath taking at Khatkar Kalan

8
Nation

Ambala IAF officers to join 'accidental' missile firing probe

9
Chandigarh

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh

10
Punjab

50 pc winners in Punjab declared criminal cases against themselves, says ADR

Don't Miss

View All
Khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education
Haryana

Haryana khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh

Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden
Punjab FACES OF CHANGE

Narinder Kaur Bharaj: Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden

‘Women in sexy clothes useless?’ Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls
Entertainment

‘Women in sexy clothes useless?’ Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls

Elon Musk dares Putin for 'single combat'
Trending

Elon Musk dares Putin for 'single combat', replies to tweets with queries

Get ready! Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai’ as he announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan has a message for his friend
Trending

Get ready! Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai’ as he announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan has a message for his friend

‘Wish Kapil Sharma had posted full video and not half truth’, Anupam Kher's reply to comedian's tweets as controversy around 'Kashmir Files' gets murkier
Trending

As Kapil Sharma shuts trolls up, Anupam Kher says 'wish the comedian had posted full video and not half truth' over controversy around 'The Kashmir Files'

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show
Lifestyle

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'The Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show

Top Stories

Swearing-in: Khatkar Kalan all decked up

Bhagwant Mann sworn in as Punjab CM

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administers the oath of office a...

Bhagwant Mann: Now CM, former comedian gets down to serious business

Bhagwant Mann: Now Punjab CM, former comedian gets down to serious business

Mann’s political career began in 2011 with the Manpreet Sing...

India restores 5-year e-tourist visa, suspended since March 2020, to nationals of 156 countries

Govt restores valid e-visa to 156 countries; regular visas to all; 10 year visa to US, Japan nationals

Officials say all currently valid old long-duration (10 year...

Navjot Sidhu resigns from Punjab Congress chief’s post

Navjot Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

In a tweet, Sidhu says that as desired by the Congress chief...

AAP invited me for Mann's swearing-in, Cong didn't call for Channi's oath-taking: Manish Tewari

AAP invited me to Mann's swearing-in, my own party hadn't invited me to Channi's oath-taking: Manish Tewari

Tewari shares the invite for the swearing-in of Mann on Twit...

Cities

View All

Threat on wheels: When thrill wins, safety loses!

Threat on wheels: When thrill wins, safety loses!

Cleanliness, hygiene go for a toss at hospitals, new MLAs take note

Uprooting wheat crop for Swearing-in: BJP takes a dig at AAP

One held for pilfering govt wheat, 2 at large in Amritsar

Doctor run over on BRTS lane in Amritsar

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Corbevax for 45,000 kids over 12 begins in Chandigarh today

Corbevax for kids over 12 begins in Chandigarh today; list of vaccination centres inside

No clarity on no-mask challan, curbs withdrawn in Mohali district

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh

IAF to outsource overhaul of Mi-17 helicopters to private industry in view of limited in-house capacity

Register pet dogs from the comfort of your home in Chandigarh

Delhi: Tepid response on day one of Covid vaccination for 12-14 years age group

Delhi: Tepid response on day one of Covid vaccination for 12-14 years age group

SAD expels Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief Harmeet Singh Kalka

HC junks plea for probe against AAP, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

HC dismisses plea for probe into Kejriwal’s ‘Khalistani links’; Delhi CM says reply to those who called him terrorist

Will ensure Ukraine returnees complete MBBS, govt tells Lok Sabha

Before taking oath, AAP MLAs start raids on govt schools and hospitals

Jalandhar: Before taking oath, AAP MLAs start raids on govt schools and hospitals

Hoshiarpur: AAP MLA Braham Shankar Jimpa pays surprise visit to ESI Hospital

2 held with 50-gm heroin

Cops clueless on kabaddi player's assailants, register case against five

Balachaur: Will eradicate drug problem, says AAP MLA Santosh Kumari Katariaa

Restore power connections of all bill defaulters: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi

Restore power connections of all bill defaulters: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi

Bhagwant Mann oath ceremony: Traffic diversions in Ludhiana today

AAP demolishes Congress, BJP bastion in Ludhiana East

Ludhiana: Vaccination of 12-14 age group begins today

Covid: 3 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala MC partially razes 4 under-construction buildings in violation of laws

Patiala MC partially razes 4 under-construction buildings in violation of laws

Patiala: Take action against ‘drunk’ SMO: Patiala Health Department to govt

Remove encroachments from public land in Patiala district: DDPO

Punjabi University Patiala’s retired staff end protest