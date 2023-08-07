AI and its impact on society

AI stands for Artificial Intelligence. AI is the study of how to make computers think like humans in the field of decision making and logical thinking. AI is now playing a significant role in every field, like education, healthcare, navigation, security and surveillance, banking and financial sectors, and e-commerce.

AI in e-commerce helps in interactive and personalised buying experience. AI is extensively used in social platforms. AI is playing a pivotal role in healthcare. AI is used in healthcare for different purposes, like to diagnose ailments, treat patients, develop new drugs, provide medicines, and monitor the health of patients.

AI-based robots have become very significant in the field of education as students are encouraged to study and research on AI robots.

AI-based cars, like Tesla, have also been introduced. Many transplants, surgeries are now done by AI robots. The face of healthcare industry has also been changed over the time. These machines have turned complex surgeries into simple. Doctors have been replaced by robotic machines. It has made healthcare simple but costlier.

These were the pros of AI. AI also has many cons like AI robots are very costly. There is no creativity in designing. AI is making people unemployed. It is making humans lazy as there are many smart objects and people use that and they don’t need to stand or do anything else.

Students are depending on AI for their homework, assignments, etc. The main problem of AI is insufficient or low quality data. AI’s involvement in education is the potential job threat for teachers and educators. While AI systems can mimic existing styles and patterns, there is an ongoing debate about whether AI can truly possess creativity in the same sense as humans.

There are also risks in using Artificial Intelligence, like privacy violations and automation-spurred job loss. It includes misinformation, including creating convincing fake images and videos.

Reet Mattu, Class VIII, Stepping Stones Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

