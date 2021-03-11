Ajit Karam Singh International Public Smart School, Sec 41-B, Chandigarh

Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is a special occasion to celebrate the bond of love between a brother and a sister. To commemorate the festival, a rakhi-making activity was organised for the students of the pre-primary wing of Ajit Karam Singh International Public Smart School, Sector 41-B, Chandigarh. Students made beautiful rakhis using articles like silken thread, ribbon, etc. Their artisanship was fascinating and creative.