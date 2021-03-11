Ajit Karam Singh International Public Smart School, Sec 41-B, Chd

Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is a special occasion to celebrate the bond of love between a brother and a sister. To commemorate the festival, a rakhi-making activity was organised for the students of the pre-primary wing of Ajit Karam Singh International Public Smart School, Sector 41-B, Chandigarh. Students made beautiful rakhis using articles like silken thread, ribbon, etc. Their artisanship was fascinating and creative.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Thousands of farmers gather in Delhi for ‘mahapanchayat’; huge traffic snarls at Singhu, Ghazipur borders
Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, UP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Od...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him