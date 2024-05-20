Akal Academy, Reeth Kheri

In CBSE board results, the school topper is Gurleen Kaur of the humanities stream with 97.2% marks, followed by Harman Kaur of Class XII (Medical) scoring 96% and Amolvar Kaur of Class XII (Non-Medical) scoring 94.6%. The topper of the commerce stream, Harjot Kaur, has scored 94.2%. Out of all 140 students who appeared in exams, 27 students scored above 90%. All students have passed scoring above 70%. Principal Shaminderpal Kaur has congratulated the students, parents as well as the teacher for their achievement.

#CBSE