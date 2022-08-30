AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Greater Mohali

The Founder’s Day, to commemorate the founder of AKSIPS, Ajit Karam Singh, was celebrated with enthusiasm at the school. Students and staff gathered to celebrate the Founder’s Day. The event began with the school song by the school choir group and followed by school anthem. The chief guests were Executive Director, AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, Jasdeep Kalra and Administrator, AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, Sidhant Kalra. Principal Anjali Singh congratulated the students and staff for a successful show.