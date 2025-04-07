AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

The Class I students of the school participated in the ‘Dice Roll Battle’ activity on the first day of school. This engaging game masterfully combined luck, strategy, and friendly competition, keeping everyone on the edge of their seats. As the dice rolled, fortunes changed, and excitement soared. Our young learners revelled in the thrill of each throw, cheering and learning alongside their peers. The ‘Dice Roll Battle’ proved to be an unforgettable experience, fostering teamwork, sportsmanship and a dash of healthy competition.