AKSIPS-123 Smart School, Kharar

The kindergarten wing of the school hosted an open house as part of the orientation programme, bringing together children, parents and teachers for a morning of laughter, learning, and adventure. The excitement was palpable as little ones, accompanied by their proud parents, participated in a range of engaging activities designed to foster creativity, problem-solving, and teamwork. The air was filled with giggles and gasps of delight as children embarked on a thrilling journey. Parents were beaming with pride as they watched their tiny tots making new friends, trying new things, and enjoying the time of their lives. The open house provided a wonderful opportunity to families to experience the kindergarten’s nurturing environment and engaging curriculum first-hand.