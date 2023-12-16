AKSIPS-125 Smart School, Kharar

The pre-Primary wing went on a school trip and visited Chokhidhani to experience the vibrant Rajasthani village site. The students received a grand welcome when they reached the heritage place. The trip not only helped students to learn about the essence of Rajasthani culture but also provided them with a chance to socialise. The explorers, along with their teachers and attendants, enjoyed the authentic food, folk dances, magic show, puppet show, bullock cart and camel rides that proved to be an interesting experience for them. The trip ended with lots of memories created and captured for the years to be remembered.
