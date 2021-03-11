Students of Class IV of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, participated in the “Sensory Blind Fold” activity. This activity helped the students explore the importance of the sense of sight while studying about the five senses. In this activity, the children inserted their hand inside a bag containing different objects. They were made to feel the components of the bag with their hands and identify these through their texture. Besides being a fun way to heighten one’s sense of touch, the activity also helps one understand the importance of sight and how it feels to be without it.
