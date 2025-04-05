AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school commenced the new academic session 2025-26 with a warm and motivating welcome assembly. The event set a positive tone for the year, encouraging students to embrace discipline, focus, and determination as the key to success. The highlight of the assembly was an insightful ‘Talk Show’ presented by students, emphasising the importance of maintaining a disciplined approach, staying focused, and overcoming challenges with a positive mind-set. Through engaging discussions, they inspired their peers to strive for self-improvement and resilience. An uplifting Hindi poem enriched the assembly, reinforcing the values of perseverance and optimism. The session was further elevated by the address of Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director, AKSIPS Group of Smart Schools, who guided both students and teachers with his words of wisdom. He encouraged them to step into the new academic year with confidence, a positive outlook, and a commitment to hard work. His motivating speech reinforced the school’s vision of holistic development and excellence.