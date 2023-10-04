AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, celebrates Gandhi Jayanti

To celebrate Gandhi Jayanti, the school organised a plethora of activities on its campus. The day started with the whole school taking a pledge to uphold the principles of non-violence and peace as preached by Mahatma Gandhi. Various competitions like story-telling, poster-making and slogan-writing were held for Class VI, VII and VIII. Students of Class IX and X participated in speech and essay-writing competitions. Through these competitions, which were based on the life and working methodology of Gandhi, the students were able to express their admiration for Gandhi and took in deep motivation and inspiration from his life and struggles.

#Mahatma Gandhi