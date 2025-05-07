DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, holds assembly to commemorate Labour Day

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, holds assembly to commemorate Labour Day

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Students of Class V conducted an assembly to commemorate Labour Day and express their gratitude to the dedicated school helpers who contribute tirelessly to the smooth functioning of the school. The assembly began with a thoughtful introduction on the significance of Labour Day, followed by a vibrant performance of songs, dance, poems, and skits prepared by students. These performances highlighted the dignity of labour and the invaluable contributions of support staff, such as cleaners, gardeners, security personnel, and maintenance workers. A special moment was dedicated to presenting handmade cards and small tokens of appreciation to the helpers. The event concluded with a group photograph and refreshments, leaving everyone with a sense of joy and mutual appreciation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper