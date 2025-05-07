AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, holds assembly to commemorate Labour Day

Students of Class V conducted an assembly to commemorate Labour Day and express their gratitude to the dedicated school helpers who contribute tirelessly to the smooth functioning of the school. The assembly began with a thoughtful introduction on the significance of Labour Day, followed by a vibrant performance of songs, dance, poems, and skits prepared by students. These performances highlighted the dignity of labour and the invaluable contributions of support staff, such as cleaners, gardeners, security personnel, and maintenance workers. A special moment was dedicated to presenting handmade cards and small tokens of appreciation to the helpers. The event concluded with a group photograph and refreshments, leaving everyone with a sense of joy and mutual appreciation.