AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, organises trip to Science City

The school organised a trip to Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala. As many as 184 students of classes VII and VIII went on the trip under the aegis of the Department of Science and Technology. The students visited the fun science gallery, cyber space gallery, sports gallery and virtual reality gallery. The students learnt about various applications of physics in day-to-day life through different working models. They enjoyed watching a laser show and a special show named ‘Climate change and global warming’ in the Dinosaur Park. The students were served delicious food. The trip was a success.

