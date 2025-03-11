AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school continues to create a joyful and engaging learning environment for its youngest learners. As part of its innovative teaching approach, the nursery students participated in an exciting activity — dice jump and loop play — designed to enhance their numeracy skills, physical coordination, and cognitive development. In the dice jump activity, children rolled a dice and jumped forward according to the number displayed, improving their number recognition, counting skills, and physical agility. In the number putting game, students identified numbers and placed corresponding balls in the hula hoop.