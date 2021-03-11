AKSIPS- 45 Smart School, Chandigarh

A melange of patriotic renditions marked the Independence Day celebration at AKSIPS- 45. A special tribute was paid to the soldiers through a poem. The school choir presented a medley of patriotic songs. Students left everyone mesmerised by their patriotic dance performance to salute the great freedom fighters. The Director, AKSIPS-45, Jasmine Kalra addressed the students and urged them to do their best and feel proud to be an Indian.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Thousands of farmers gather in Delhi for ‘mahapanchayat’; huge traffic snarls at Singhu, Ghazipur borders
Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, UP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Od...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him