AKSIPS 45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school carried out an anti-cracker campaign spreading a message of an eco-friendly celebration of the festival of lights. Students made beautiful posters and wrote slogans conveying the message to celebrate Diwali with green crackers to help reduce health hazards and pollution. A rally was taken out to spread the message ‘Say No to Crackers’ in collaboration with Government Middle School, Burail.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Encounter breaks out between police and gangsters in Jalandhar
Droneas being used; police suspect gangsters to be hiding in...
PM Modi to visit bridge collapse site in Gujarat's Morbi this afternoon
Modi, who is on a visit to Gujarat, on Monday paid tributes ...
Morbi hospital gets makeover ahead of PM Modi’s visit; Congress, AAP slam ‘eventbaazi’
Workers were seen cleaning and painting a portion of the 300...
No role of Gujarat govt, bridge renovated by Morbi administration, says former deputy CM
PM Modi to visit Morbi today