AKSIPS -45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school organised various activities to observe the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. A workshop was conducted for the students of classes XI and XII followed by a quiz. Under the guidance of the special educator of the school Shahnaz Joseph, the members of Interact Club conducted an awareness drive to sensitise children and the neighbouring community towards people with disability. Students of Class V prepared and performed a skit, ‘There is ability in every disability’. The event concluded with poster making and slogan writing activities. Principal Pamila Kaur remarked that this day serves as a reminder to appreciate the unique abilities and perspectives of every individual and emphasised that we should create an environment where everyone feels valued and supported.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza
His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...
Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be ...
India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp
Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Amit Shah as Lok Sabha clears 2 Bills on UT
HM blames Nehru’s ‘blunders’ for Kashmir’s sufferings | Oppo...
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit reserves three Bills for President's consideration
One of these will vest Guv’s Chancellor role with Chief Min...