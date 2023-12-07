AKSIPS -45 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school organised various activities to observe the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. A workshop was conducted for the students of classes XI and XII followed by a quiz. Under the guidance of the special educator of the school Shahnaz Joseph, the members of Interact Club conducted an awareness drive to sensitise children and the neighbouring community towards people with disability. Students of Class V prepared and performed a skit, ‘There is ability in every disability’. The event concluded with poster making and slogan writing activities. Principal Pamila Kaur remarked that this day serves as a reminder to appreciate the unique abilities and perspectives of every individual and emphasised that we should create an environment where everyone feels valued and supported.