AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, observes Autism Awareness Week

The school joined the global community in commemorating Autism Awareness Week, a significant initiative dedicated to raising awareness about autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The week-long event aimed to foster understanding, acceptance, and inclusion of individuals with autism within the school and society at large. Throughout the week, students, teachers, and staff engaged in various activities and educational programmes designed to promote autism awareness and understanding. These activities initiated with an awareness workshop and included slogan writing and poster making. School Principal Pamila appreciated the efforts put in by the students under the guidance of their teachers.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.