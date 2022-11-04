AKSIPS 45 Smart School, Chd

The school commemorated the National Unity Day as the students paid reverence to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. Class X students organised a special assembly wherein they gave speeches and recited poems to mark the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India. Students took part in various activities, including a pledge and 'Run for Unity' with a promise to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the nation. They were also shown a digital exhibition titled 'Sardar Patel- The Architect of Unification'. School Principal Pamila Kaur urged everyone to preserve the unity and integrity of the nation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, will address issue by next year, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann
Take responsibility for the problem
Supreme Court to take up stubble-burning issue on November 10
AQI level in the national capital reaches alarming stage
Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman
Highlights negligence on part of the Punjab govt
Arvind Kejriwal to announce AAP's CM candidate for Gujarat Assembly polls today
The candidate will be named on the basis of opinion submitte...