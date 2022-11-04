AKSIPS 45 Smart School, Chd

The school commemorated the National Unity Day as the students paid reverence to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. Class X students organised a special assembly wherein they gave speeches and recited poems to mark the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India. Students took part in various activities, including a pledge and 'Run for Unity' with a promise to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the nation. They were also shown a digital exhibition titled 'Sardar Patel- The Architect of Unification'. School Principal Pamila Kaur urged everyone to preserve the unity and integrity of the nation.