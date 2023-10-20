All India Sainik School National Games begin at Kunjpura

The first day of the first All India Sainik School National Games began with the welcome of chief guest Maj Gen Sanjay Maini, GOC, PH & HP (I) Sub Area, in a ceremonial manner. The chief guest was given a befitting Guard of Honour and then formally welcomed by Col Vijay Rana, Principal, Sainik School, Kunjpura. The other dignitaries present for the opening ceremony were reputed alumni Lt Gen DDS Sandhu, ex-DGOS, Air Marshal PS Bhangu, PVSM AVSM VM, Maj Gen Bishamber Dayal, VSM, both Inspecting Officers, Air Cmde S Jacob and Cmde RK Sharma, Vice-Principal, Cdr Tajinder Singh Gill, representatives of the District Administration, officers from the Haryana Police, office-bearers of the OBA, representatives of 33 Sainik Schools and 19 new Sainik Schools under the PPP model and the entire staff of the host school, Sainik School, Kunjpura. The sports festival commenced with a horse-riding display and scintillating cultural programme. The first position in the boys 100 m race was secured by the sprinter from Sainik School, Amethi, Shivam. The second position was secured by Cdt Sunny Kumar of Sainik School, Sambalpur, and the third position by Cadet Sachin Kumar from Sainik School, Gopalganj. In the girls’ category, the gold medal was secured by Cdt Kajal Kumari from Sainik School, Gopalganj, second by Cdt Nikita Chahar of Sainik School, Jhansi, and the third place by Cdt Kavya from Sainik School, Korukonda.