Alumni meet at GMSSS-16, Chandigarh

A host of senior bureaucrats, Army officers, businessmen and other eminent personalities from different walks of life came together at their alma mater as Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, organised a grand event to felicitate its students and alumni on Monday. Former Chief Minister of Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda (an alumnus of the school), was the chief guest on the occasion. Education Secretary, Purva Garg, was the guest of honour. Deputy Director School Education (II) Ravinder Kaur and Prabhjot Kaur also graced the occasion. The programme commenced with the lighting of the traditional lamp. Principal of the school Bhavneet Kaur, welcomed the guests and read out the Annual Report. This was followed by an extravaganza of dance and music, which was set rolling with a welcome song by students. The tiny tots of the school enthralled the audience with a ‘fairy dance’, while the senior students presented ‘Haryali’ song highlighting the need to save trees. A solo act on Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Mirza song were also presented. A felicitation ceremony was also organised wherein the toppers of the 2021-22 batch and alumni of the school were honoured. Applauding the young achievers, the chief guest, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, urged them to keep up the good work.