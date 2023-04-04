Alumni meet at GMSSS-16, Chandigarh

A host of senior bureaucrats, Army officers, businessmen and other eminent personalities from different walks of life came together at their alma mater as Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, organised a grand event to felicitate its students and alumni on Monday. Former Chief Minister of Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda (an alumnus of the school), was the chief guest on the occasion. Education Secretary, Purva Garg, was the guest of honour. Deputy Director School Education (II) Ravinder Kaur and Prabhjot Kaur also graced the occasion. The programme commenced with the lighting of the traditional lamp. Principal of the school Bhavneet Kaur, welcomed the guests and read out the Annual Report. This was followed by an extravaganza of dance and music, which was set rolling with a welcome song by students. The tiny tots of the school enthralled the audience with a ‘fairy dance’, while the senior students presented ‘Haryali’ song highlighting the need to save trees. A solo act on Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Mirza song were also presented. A felicitation ceremony was also organised wherein the toppers of the 2021-22 batch and alumni of the school were honoured. Applauding the young achievers, the chief guest, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, urged them to keep up the good work.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area
Six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists impacted by snow slid...
US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination
This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...
India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality
In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...
Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl
Singh even shot his pet dog and fled