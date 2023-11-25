Alumni Meet at KV No 2, Jalandhar Cantt

The school hosted an Alumni Meet. Principal Ravinder Kumar extended a warm welcome to former students, faculty and participants. An enriching exchange of experiences unfolded as alumni and teachers shared their compelling journeys. Alumnus Prabhjot, a silver medallist in shooting at the 15th Asian Games in Korea in 2023, was honoured for his exceptional achievements. The insights of retired principals, Jaswant Minhas and Harjeet Kaur, highlighted the invaluable role played by te alumni in supporting present students, underscoring the significance of such platforms in nurturing collaboration and mentorship.

